Spain has launched a pilot project to help small and medium sized industrial companies cut the working week by at least half a day without denting salaries in an attempt to boost productivity.
The companies requesting the aid must design ways to increase productivity that compensate for wage cost overruns, the Industry Ministry said in a press release outlining the 10 million euro plan.
Spain to test cut in work hours to boost companies' productivity
No reduction in salary
Spain has launched a pilot project to help small and medium sized industrial companies cut the working week by at least half a day without denting salaries in an attempt to boost productivity.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.