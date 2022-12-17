The Simebal doctors union says that there were no spare intensive care unit beds at Son Espases Hospital on Friday night, its president, Miguel Lázaro, highlighting the "historical lack" of beds in ICUs and emergencies due to the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. "Son Espases ICU is full and so is the emergencies unit. Over the past week, we've been attending to patients who are in the corridors. The peak that always occurs around this time, usually linked to respiratory viruses, was to have been expected and will possibly be repeated in January. But no measures are being taken."
