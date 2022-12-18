These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: December 18 at 2am
Departure: December 18 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 18 at 5.30am
Departure: December 18 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: December 18 at 6.30am
Departure: December 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 18 at 7am
Departure: December 18 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: December 18 at 10.15pm
Departure: December 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 18 at 11pm
Departure: December 18 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 26.916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
