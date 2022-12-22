The driver who fatally ran over a British woman in Mallorca on Wednesday evening and seriously injured her partner in front of Palma Cathedral was released this morning after spending the night in the local police cells.

She has been charged with the crime of reckless homicide.

The tragic event happened at 18.00.

The accused, who was driving an Opel Frontera, lost control of the vehicle and ran over the British couple who were waiting to cross a pedestrian crossing in front of the Cathedral in the direction of the city centre.

The woman died at the scene and the man who was seriously injured was rushed to Son Espases hospital in a critical condition.

The driver, who tested negative for alcohol, was arrested by Palma Local Police on the grounds that she was speeding when she lost control of the off-road vehicle she was driving on her way to work.

The accused spent the night in the San Fernando police station, where she made a statement, and has been released with charges.

The police report will now forwarded to the court which has opened proceedings into the woman’s death and will be responsible for investigating what happened.