A British female tourist was run over in Palma on Wednesday evening and subsequently died from her injuries.

At around 6pm, she and her partner were waiting at a pedestrian crossing on the Paseo Marítimo in front of the Cathedral. The driver of an SUV, a woman, lost control of the vehicle and mounted the island where the couple were standing.

Emergency services were unable to do anything; she died at the scene. Her male partner, who was also hit and is in a critical condition, was rushed to Son Espases.

The driver tested negative for alcohol but has been arrested and charged with reckless manslaughter; she was speeding. A punctured tyre, investigators have concluded, was the result of the impact with the island and wasn't the cause of losing control. Witnesses told police that the SUV was travelling at well over the 50 km/h speed limit.