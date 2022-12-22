Since the birth of Rafa Nadal and Xisca Perelló’s first child, the tennis player has made few statements to the media about his role as a new father.

The couple have always been very discreet about their private life.

The little boy, who has the same name as him, was born on the 8th of October at the Hospital Quironsalud Palmaplanas.

Now, the Mallorcan has given an interview to Manu Carreño on Cadena Ser’s El Larguero. During the programme, he spoke about his year both professionally and personally.

Nadal revealed how his baby, who is only two months old, is doing.

The announcer asked him if the child is right or left-handed in a joking tone and the tennis player, holding back his laughter, said the following: “At the moment I still don’t know.

“We’ll have to see when he picks up his first racket. We’ll have to see,” replied Nadal, who is spending Christmas with the little one for the first time.

“So far it’s going well, I have no problems,” he said.