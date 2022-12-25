King Charles at St George Chapel for his first Christmas speech. | PA Media
Palma25/12/2022 17:47
In his first Christmas Day message, King Charles broke from the tradition set by his mother by delivering it standing up, while the venue had particular poignancy. "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father. I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family. Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones."
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.