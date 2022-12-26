The Guardia Civil today intercepted a total of 41 migrants on the beach of Es Carbó and Cala Galiota, in Ses Salines, Mallorca, bringing the total to 61 people in the last 24 hours.

According to the Government Delegation in the Balearic s, at 07:45 , 18 people of North African origin, in apparent good health, entered Cala Galiota irregularly by sea.

Later, at 10:10 a.m., another 23 people were intercepted in Es Carbó, in Ses Salines.

Citizen security patrols from the Guardia Civil of Manacor and the Ses Salines local police were involved in both operations.

On Sunday, a total of 20 migrants of North African and sub-Saharan origin were intercepted in the waters off Cabrera.

The incident occurred at 15:20 hours, when a maritime rescue vessel intercepted a small boat in the waters of Cabrera.

After being intercepted, a total of 20 migrants of North African and sub-Saharan origin were transferred to Colònia de Sant Jordi.