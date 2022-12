Today, the Spanish cabinet will approve scrapping the 20 cent discount on fuel for drivers.

This decision, announced by the Prime Minister is part of the new package of measures to alleviate the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

This measure came into force on 1 April this year and, from now on, will only be maintained for certain professional groups, such as hauliers or workers in the primary sector.

This change will also affect the way in which this rebate was received until now. Currently the discount is automatically given when you pay at the petrol station, from now on it will be obtained in refunds that these professional groups receive at the end of the month as part of the subsidy for professional diesel.