Rafa Nadal and his family will be moving into their new home in Porto Cristo in May next year. An army of builders are working around the clock to complete the house which will soon be home to Rafa, Xisca and new baby, Rafa.

It has been designed and built as a family home. Xisca Perello gave birth to a baby boy in October at a Palma clinic. It is much bigger than their present home and it is close to Porto Cristo yacht club where Rafa´s yacht is moored.

Rafa and his wife have been very much involved in the planning of the house which has scenic views over Porto Cristo.