Rafa Nadal and his family will be moving into their new home in Porto Cristo in May next year. An army of builders are working around the clock to complete the house which will soon be home to Rafa, Xisca and new baby, Rafa.
Rafa Nadal and his family will be moving into their new home in Porto Cristo in May next year. An army of builders are working around the clock to complete the house which will soon be home to Rafa, Xisca and new baby, Rafa.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.