Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family
Jason Moore28/12/2022 11:53
W0

Rafa Nadal and his family will be moving into their new home in Porto Cristo in May next year. An army of builders are working around the clock to complete the house which will soon be home to Rafa, Xisca and new baby, Rafa.

It has been designed and built as a family home. Xisca Perello gave birth to a baby boy in October at a Palma clinic. It is much bigger than their present home and it is close to Porto Cristo yacht club where Rafa´s yacht is moored.

Rafa and his wife have been very much involved in the planning of the house which has scenic views over Porto Cristo.

Flowers arrive at the hospital after the birth.

Photo gallery

Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family

It has been an awesome October for  Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello as they celebrate the arrival of their baby son.

Wedding day for Rafa and Xisca

Photo gallery

Then there were three...