On Thursday, the body of a shark was sighted near the fish farm in Puerto Andratx. On Friday morning, specialists were brought in to remove the body, which had been secured by port personnel.

This shark is the same species as one that washed up on the Cala Fonoll beach in Puerto Andratx a week ago. When the body of that shark was discovered, fishermen reported that a group of four sharks had attacked their nets.