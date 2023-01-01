Around 8am on Sunday, residents by Sa Feixina Park in Palma called the local police as there were large amounts of water flooding the area; a children's playground in the park had been inundated.

A pipe had burst, the Emaya municipal services agency suspecting that this was caused by excess pressure. The water supply had to be cut off, Emaya saying that it was expected to be back on again by 3pm.

While homes were affected, hardly any businesses were; they were closed because it was New Year's Day.