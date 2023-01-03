Deya, a small population with a high number of empty properties. | Teresa Ayuga
Deya03/01/2023 09:35
Population statistics for Deya indicate that there were 674 inhabitants in 2022. Town hall figures show that in this small municipality there are 196 properties that are permanently unoccupied. In other words, they don't have any registered occupants or any economic activity licence. Many of these properties belong to foreign as well as Mallorcan businesses or "millionaires", notes the town hall.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
A sensible move. Houses shouldn't be allowed to be empty/unused whilst there is a massive shortage on the island.