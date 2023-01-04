The Balearic Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs, Patricia Gómez, today called on the population to get the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine, given the increase in cases of coronavirus and influenza, especially the new variant from China, which “is expected to arrive in the Balearics."

“This fourth dose is prepared for the variants we have, such as omicron, but it is expected to have significant protection against the new variant detected in China, which has not yet been detected in the Balearics but we must be prepared,” she stressed.

The minister also warned that the incidence of flu has doubled in the last two weeks in the Balearics, from 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 118 cases.

There are currently two people in Intensive Care with Covid and 35 people on hospital wards, but it is expected that the incidence will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

Gómez explained that vaccination “is not only an individual protection”, it is also “essential” to protect vulnerable people, such as children and the elderly or those with illnesses.

The vaccination points at Son Dureta Hospital and the Francesc Quetglas Space, were vaccinated around 200 people a day before Christmas.

But, after the appearance of the new variant from China, this figure has risen to 500 at the Francesc Quetglas centre alone.