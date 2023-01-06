These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: January 6 at 5am

Departure: January 6 at 9.45pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 6 at 5am

Departure: January 6 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 6 at 5.30am

Departure: January 6 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 6 at 5.30am

Departure: January 6 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 6 at 6am

Departure: January 6 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valenica

Destination: Valenica

Arrival: January 6 at 6.15am

Departure: January 6 at 11.15am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 6 at 6.30am

Departure: January 6 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: MSC Bellissima

Orgin: Naples

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 6 at 9.30am

Departure: January 6 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 171.598

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 6 at 10.15pm

Depature: January 7 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.