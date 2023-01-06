A town hall councillor, Pedro Álvarez, tried to persuade Baltasar to go in but he was unsuccessful. In the end, the Kings remained outside the church, where children were photographed with them. The traditional welcoming speech, usually held inside the church, also had to be scrapped.
Councillor Álvarez wished to stress that the rest of the parade was a complete success and that people shouldn't attach any importance to the matter at the church.
This was in fact the third time that this particular Baltasar had taken part in the celebrations. But in 2021 and 2022 there hadn't been parades because of the pandemic and therefore no adoration in the church.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
You have to laugh. 😁🤣😂