A 48-year-old motorcyclist, Juan Simón Alós Franco, died at Son Espases Hospital on Friday night as a result of injuries he suffered when his bike hit stones on the old Sineu road in Palma.

The accident occurred shortly before 4.30pm near the old Puntiró air force facilities. He was riding a Honda 750, took a bend and lost control. The Guardia Civil believe that the accident was either the result of speeding or of having been blinded by the dipping sun.