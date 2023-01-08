These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 8 at 5am

Departure: January 8 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 8 at 5am

Departure: January 8 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 8 at 5am

Departure: January 8 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 8 at 5.30am

Departure: January 8 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: January 8 at 6.30am

Departure: January 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 8 at 7am

Departure: January 8 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: BBC Michigan

Origin: Genova

Destination: Fort Lauderdale

Arrival: January 8 at 8am

Depature: January 9 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 9.618

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda

Length: 138

Vessel: Bahama Mama

Origin: Denia

Destination: Denia

Arrival: January 8 at 9.30pm

Departure: January 8 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 20.238

Flag: Malta

Length: 155

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 8 at 10.15pm

Departure: January 9 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Menorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 8 at 11pm

Departure: January 8 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.