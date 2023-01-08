Cathy CalizPalma08/01/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 5am
Departure: January 8 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 5am
Departure: January 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 8 at 5am
Departure: January 8 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 5.30am
Departure: January 8 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: January 8 at 6.30am
Departure: January 8 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 8 at 7am
Departure: January 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: BBC Michigan
Origin: Genova
Destination: Fort Lauderdale
Arrival: January 8 at 8am
Depature: January 9 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 9.618
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 138

Vessel: Bahama Mama
Origin: Denia
Destination: Denia
Arrival: January 8 at 9.30pm
Departure: January 8 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 20.238
Flag: Malta
Length: 155

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 8 at 10.15pm
Departure: January 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Menorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 11pm
Departure: January 8 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

