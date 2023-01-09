Cathy CalizPalma09/01/2023 06:00
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 9 at 5am
Departure: January 9 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 9 at 5am
Departure: January 9 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 9 at 5am
Departure: January 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 9 at 5.30am
Departure: January 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 9 at 6am
Departure: January 9 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 9 at 6.30am
Departure: January 9 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 9 at 7am
Departure: January 9 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: January 9 at 8am
Departure: January 9 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 9 at 10.15pm
Departure: January 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.