The Mayor of Andratx, Estefanía Gonzalvo Guirado, wants to reopened the office for non-Spaniards which was introduced to make life easier for foreign residents when it comes to paperwork issues and general life in Spain. She became Mayor last summer.

Speaking to Bulletin Online at a Partido Popular meeting for foreign voters on Monday she said that the council office in the Port of Andratx was also now dealing with paperwork issues. She also said that the foreigner´s office was vital to help foreign residents.

Guirado has been holding a series of meetings with foreign residents in Andratx, explaining her proposals and also urging them to vote in the next local elections in May. British and non-Spanish EU residents can vote in the council elections.

The Mayor of Andratx is also deeply opposed to calls to restrict the property buying of non-residents.