Arrests were carried out after Guardia Civil invbestigation. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma10/01/2023 14:36
The Guardia Civil has arrested two Colombian brothers aged 18 and 22 for stabbing a 19 year old man in the back in the middle of the street in Andratx. The events took place at around ten o’clock last Friday night in the town.
The victim was with his girlfriend when he realised that his motorbike had been stolen.
