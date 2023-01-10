The Guardia Civil has arrested two Colombian brothers aged 18 and 22 for stabbing a 19 year old man in the back in the middle of the street in Andratx. The events took place at around ten o’clock last Friday night in the town.

The victim was with his girlfriend when he realised that his motorbike had been stolen.

The victim, of Spanish nationality and Moroccan parents, approached a group of lads who were in the vicinity and asked them if they knew anything about his motorbike.

The youths taunted him and one of the assailants stabbed him in the back with a knife and ran away.

The attacker’s younger brother pushed the injured man so that he could not chase him and the victim called for help.

A friend picked him up on a motorbike and accompanied him to the PAC in Andratx.

The young man reported the attack the following afternoon at the Guardia Civil post in Andratx.

The agents opened an investigation and arrested the two aggressors last Sunday at midday. This Monday they were taken to court and the judge ordered the attacker to be sent to prison. His younger brother was released.