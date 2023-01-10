The Pollensa-Alcudia brigade of the Guardia Civil has arrested a 16-year-old teenager as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of threats and public disorder after pointing a simulated gun at an officer.
Minor arrested for pointing a replica gun at a Guardia Civil
Suspect was riding a scooter
Also in News
- More Brexit complications for British tourists
- Taxing times for non-residents in Mallorca
- Cheers to Morgan Freeman on Mallorca... the T-Shirt says it all!
- "Banning the sale of Mallorca homes to non-residents is bordering on racism," says opposition candidate
- Morgan Freeman, Mallorca and the best bolognese sauce
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.