Cathy CalizPalma11/01/2023 06:00
W0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 11 at 5am
Departure: January 11 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 11 at 5.am
Departure: January 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 11 at 5am
Departure: January 11 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 11 at 5.30am
Departure: January 11 at 11.45am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 11 at 6am
Departure: January 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 11 at 6.15am
Departure: January 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 11 at 6.30am
Departure: January 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: January 11 at 8am
Departure: January 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 11 at 10.15pm
Departure: January 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.