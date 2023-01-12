The Balearic Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, has said that the health service is concerned about the flu epidemic gripping the Balearics and the rise in cases.

She said that A&E is having to handle a mounting number of patients suffering from severe flu.

Hospitals are already scaling up their contingency plan to handle the rise in patients.

However, according to Gómez, the situation is under control because during the holidays scheduled operations were reduced and “there is no shortage of beds”, however the usual peaks in demand are beginning to be seen.

“This week the number of cases will continue to rise and the services are expected to be reinforced,” she added.

The minister also said that while face masks will not become mandatory indoors again, for the time being, their use is recommended for people at risk, such as the elderly of infirm because their are also worries about Covid from China.