Calvia Guardia Civil are investigating the armed robbery on Thursday night by three young men of a well-known supermarket in Bendinat.



The robbers, who according to several witnesses had a “South American accent”, managed to flee the scene.

The events, according to sources close to the case, took place minutes before 9 p.m. when the establishment, located in calle Puig des Capità, was still open.

Three men burst into the shop with their faces covered and one of them pointed a firearm at one of the cashiers and demanded their money.

One of the members of staff tried to put up a fight but ended up handing over 550 euros from the cash register. The offenders then fled the scene.



The Guardia Civil and the Local Police were quickly at the scene but were too late to catch the gunmen.

Minutes later, several checkpoints were set up at the exits of the municipality, but to no avail. The supermarket’s security cameras recorded the scene and police are actively hunting for the trio.