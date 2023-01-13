While the search for British rugby player and X Factor star Levi Davis who disappeared in Barcelona on October 29 continues, it has been revealed that he had previously been visiting a friend in Ibiza, according to his mother.

A video shows Levi Davis – the missing rugby player and star of The X Factor – on the day that he disappeared sending a message to his mother.

And now she has said that they have been passed an anonymous tip that Levi had a run-in with criminals in 2020, when he was playing for Ealing Trailfinders.

“We desperately need to know more because this could change the whole nature of the investigation. The anonymous tip was given to private investigators who are helping police look for Levi,” she told Mail Online.

His passport has since been found in the area of the port in Barcelona.

Levi’s mother recently told BBC News that she hadn’t heard anything from the Spanish police since his passport was found, and his family has said they received a tip-off that Levi had been spotted looking ‘lost and confused’ in an area of Barcelona frequented by homeless people.

Suzanne Balfour, Levi’s foster mum, also told Sky News that Levi had posted a video whilst in Ibiza about a blackmail threat.

Levi was the first British rugby union player to come out as bisexual in 2020, and Sky News’ Kay Burley asked whether the alleged threat could have related to that.

Balfour said: “He might just be frightened, he did say in that video that his life was in danger, I don’t know whether he’s running from something, I just don’t know.

“Levi said he needed to get out of Ibiza, when his friend asked why he just said he needed to get out… he was actually on a ferry from Ibiza going to Barcelona… but that was the last thing he heard from him.”