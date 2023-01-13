On Thursday night, fire engulfed apartments on C. Alfons el Magnànim in Palma.

On Friday morning, a 41-year-old Brazilian man was arrested by the National Police when he returned to the building and broke the police seal. He rents an apartment on the second floor of the block that was severely affected by the fire. Residents have denounced him as the alleged perpetrator to a Palma court and have requested a 500-metre restraining order. Pep Piña, who lives on the third floor, says: "We fear that this man will do this again and there could be even greater damage."

There have been altercations with the Brazilian man, who has lived at the property for some five years and has apparently been a nuisance ever since. Pep Piña adds that "the owners, who don't live on the island, have told us that they won't be renewing the contract due to the complaints they have received". He has a personality disorder and can be very aggressive.