A 16-year-old is in a very serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred around 11am on the road from Campos to Santanyi. The tractor driver was heading in the Santanyi direction and was turning left into a lane. The motorcyclist tried to overtake the tractor but collided with it.

He was thrown several metres and fell into a ditch. He suffered a very severe blow to the head.