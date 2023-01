Mid-January, and superyacht spotters have their first of the year - Limitless arrived at the Club de Mar in Palma on Saturday.

It is owned by American billionaire Les Wexner; his business interests include Victoria's Secret. The yacht has been in Mallorca on various occasions in the past. Astilleros de Mallorca is where periodic maintenance is carried out.

Limitless is one of the largest superyachts in the world. Built in 1997 by the German shipmaker Lürssen, it is 96.25 metres long.