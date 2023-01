An experienced horsewoman was taken to Inca Hospital on Sunday following an accident during the animal blessings in Inca for the Sant Antoni fiestas.

This occurred at the intersection of Gran Vía de Colom and Plaça Llibertat, the point at which the blessings were being given. The woman made the horse rear up as a show of respect to the religious authorities but it slipped. She fell backwards off the horse and the horse then fell on her.

Injuries to various parts of her body are described as serious.