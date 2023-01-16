The Spanish have loved watching The Crown and all the Harry and Meghan interviews and THE book, but now the tables may turn.

Sky has today announced a brand-new, four-part documentary series which will explore the rise and fall of former Spanish King, Juan Carlos I. The Sky Original series will be coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW later this year.

For many years, King Juan Carlos I was a Spanish hero, celebrated around the world, for reforming Spain with his modern, progressive and democratic values until scandal and allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014.

Told from the perspective of his close friends and confidants, palace insiders, former intelligence officials and critics, the four-part documentary series sheds a new light on the former King’s personal life including affairs, allegations of corruption, and alleged abuse of power – leading up to and including the events and circumstances of his abdication in 2014.

Taking viewers across the globe from Madrid to London, Monaco, Geneva, Abu Dhabi and New York; this high-end docu-thriller deals with the allegations surrounding the former King in a struggle for money, sex and power.

The series is produced by Emmy-nominated Christian Beetz, who created the series with Anne von Petersdorff and Georg Tschurtschenthaler from Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion, and author Pedro Barbadillo. Executive Producers at Sky Deutschland are Christian Asanger and Felix Kempter, and for Sky Studios, Barnaby Shingleton.

The four-part documentary series is being produced by Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion in association with Sky Studios.

The documentary series will receive a teaser showcase at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival next month as part of the Berlinale Series Market session ‘Up Next: Germany’.

The four-part series will be available in all Sky markets including UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland later this year. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.