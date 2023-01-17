Cathy CalizPalma17/01/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 17 at 5am
Departure: January 17 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 17 at 5am
Departure: January 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 17 at 5am
Departure: Janaury 17 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 17 at 5.30am
Departure: January 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 17 at 6am
Departure: January 17 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 17 at 6.30am
Departure: January 17 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Denia Ciutat Creativa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 17 at 7am
Departure: January 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19.308
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 150

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 17 at 8.30am
Departure: January 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.