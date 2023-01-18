Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 18 at 5.am
Departure: January 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 18 at 5am
Departure: January 18 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 18 at 5.30am
Departure: January 18 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 18 at 6.15am
Departure: January 18 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 18 at 6.30am
Departure: January 18 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 18 at 7am
Departure: January 18 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Denia Ciutat Creativa
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 18 at 7am
Departure: January 18 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 19.308
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 150
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: January 18 at 8am
Departure: January 18 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67.311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Cembrook
Orgin: Alcanar
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: Janaury 18 at 10am
Departure: January 20 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 3.517
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 100
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 18 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
