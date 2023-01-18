The body of a woman who disappeared on Tuesday afternoon in the area of the Hotel Bendinat in Calvia was found by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday morning in Caló des Guix, not far from Portals Nous.

A Guardia diving team recovered the body of the 56-year-old German woman, who had been reported missing around 4pm on Tuesday.

According to the police, Eva Siebeger had gone for her daily swim at a time when there were amber alerts for both high wind and rough coastal conditions.

When she had not returned her husband went out to look for her and found her clothes on the rocks.

The Maritime Safety Agency, Guardia Civil, Calvia police and Civil Protection were all mobilised in trying to locate the woman. The search had to be called off at 6pm as darkness fell.