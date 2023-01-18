The body of a woman who disappeared on Tuesday afternoon in the area of the Hotel Bendinat in Calvia was found by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday morning in Caló des Guix, not far from Portals Nous.
The body of a woman who disappeared on Tuesday afternoon in the area of the Hotel Bendinat in Calvia was found by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday morning in Caló des Guix, not far from Portals Nous.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.