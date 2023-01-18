The Mallorcan association of small to medium businesses PIMEM is demanding that the Balearic government “caps the arrival of import of rental cars”.

Taking advantage of the Fitur tourism trade fair in Madrid , PIMEM also denounced the fact that the large rent-a-car companies use the island to “speculate with the fleet of cars that are rented out”, which after the tourist season are sold as second-hand cars in order to “balance” their accounts.

PIMEM believes that the number of rental cars should be limited due to the saturation of Mallorca’s roads during the high season.

The association wants a cap of 75,000 rental vehicles and believes it is necessary for the competitiveness of Mallorca to “avoid any disproportionate increase in any type of offer that would increase saturation”.

Furthermore, according to PIMEM, the large hire car companies do not pay registration tax in Mallorca, they look for cheaper municipalities on the mainland to save money.

Finally, PIMEM warned of the environmental costs, the “bad image” caused by a saturated island and “a black market car rental sector”.