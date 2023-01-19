The stand of the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency (Aetib) at the FITUR tourism fair in Madrid was the setting for the presentation of a new edition of eMallorca Experience Week, one of the Balearics’ benchmark events in sustainability and circularity, now in its fourth edition in 2023.

The event was attended by the President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, as well as the President of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and the Island Councillor for Tourism, Andreu Serra.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the heads of Eco Global Services & Events, Pedro Rullán and Joan Gibert, organisers of the event.

As in previous editions, the event will take place in different municipalities around Mallorca, with the town of Inca being the base for the main activities, between March 23 and April 2.

The theme of eMallorca Week 2023 will be “Accelerating the transition to sustainability”, given that most of the activities will be focused on promoting, as a matter of urgency, sustainable development to increase the pace of change in environmental care with the efficient use of clean energy, technology, sustainable mobility and the circular economy, giving visibility to products, services and projects that are contributing to this goal at local, national and international level.

Among the main activities of 2023, it is worth highlighting the Eco Rallye Mallorca, a sustainable mobility event in which alternative energies are the protagonists and which runs along the most spectacular roads of Mallorca.

In addition, in this edition the vast majority of events will be designed to highlight projects, products and services that help to position Mallorca as a sustainable and circular destination worldwide, according to Rullán and Gibert at the presentation.