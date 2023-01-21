These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 21 at 5am
Departure: January 21 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 21 at 5am
Departure: January 21 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 21 at 5am
Departure: January 21 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Aidablu
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Civitavecchia
Arrival: January 21 at 5am
Departure: January 21 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 21 at 5.30am
Departure: January 21 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 21 at 6am
Departure: January 21 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 21 at 6.30am
Departure: January 21 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Janaury 21 at 7am
Departure: January 21 at 9.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 21 at 8am
Departure: January 22 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 21 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
