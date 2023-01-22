Cathy CalizPalma22/01/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: January 22 at 2am
Departure: January 22 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 67311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 22 at 5am
Departure: January 22 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: January 22 at 6.30am
Departure: January 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 22 at 7am
Departure: January 22 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 22 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 23 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Menorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 22 at 11pm
Departure: January 22 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.