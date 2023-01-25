The roadside terraces were removed this week for the works. | Pilar Pellicer
Palma25/01/2023 10:38
Starting today, the Autoritat Portuària de Balears (APB) will divert traffic on Palma's Passeig Marítim due to remodelling work on this area.
