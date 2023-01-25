The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has opened a sanction file against an Emirati company which has one of its headquarters in Palma for allegedly collaborating in the transport of Iranian drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The company in question has offices in Dubai, Malta, Damascus and Plaza del Olivar in Palma, Mallorca.

The Treasury Department initiated the procedure in mid-November, according to an official statement.

The US authorities have taken action against several companies involved in the production or transport to Russia of Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), ‘which Russia has used in devastating attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’, according to the US.

The US Office focuses on the Shahed-series drone factory and two aviation companies for facilitating the transport of the product.

The OFAC points out that the Emirati company based in Palma has apparently collaborated in the coordination of flights with one of these aviation companies, already sanctioned, Safiran Airport Services.

In addition, the Office states that company continues to work with Safiran to coordinate Russian air force flights between Iran and Russia.

Safiran, according to OFAC, is reportedly controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Russian government.

The government agency also links the Mallorca-based compnay to another Syrian company already on the ‘blacklist’, Cham Wings Airlines.

In this case, according to the Office, the Palma office used its subsidiary in Syria - Trade Med Middle East.

“As we have repeatedly demonstrated, the United States is determined to sanction individuals and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine. Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals who have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles to brutalise Ukrainian civilians,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

Yellen added that this action is part of a larger goal “to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny it the equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls”.

The sanction means that all of the company’s property and interests within the US or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

In addition, OFAC sanctions generally prohibit all transactions involving any property or interests of sanctioned companies that are conducted on US territory or by US persons.

Similarly, persons who engage in certain transactions with fined companies may themselves be subject to sanctions. OFAC also recalls that any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction or provides significant financial services for the fined companies would also face US sanctions.