SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

The Digital Nomad Visa of Spain was endorsed in a plenary session of the congress of deputies of Spain in December 2022, and back then the authorities said that the country is set to launch the new visa in 2023.

Even though the authorities have not made an official statement on further details, it is believed that information will be shared soon and all those planning to apply for Spain’s new Digital Nomad Visa are advised to check the eligibility and application rules beforehand.

According to the Washington Post, all nationals of non-European Union countries who are self-employed or who work for a non-Spanish company that operates outside Spain are permitted to apply for the Digital Nomad Visa.

In addition, the same points out that freelancers are also permitted to apply for the Digital Nomad Visa. However, this group of workers must not have more than 20 per cent of their income coming from companies in Spain.

In order to be eligible for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must also meet the minimum income requirement – between €2,000 and €3,000 per month.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration of Spain further notes that applicants must also prove that they do not have any criminal record in Spain or in the country they have been residing in the last five years.

Applicants must also get private health insurance, prove that they have secured a place to live in Spain and have sufficient financial resources to support themselves during their period of residence in Spain, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Additionally, the Washington Post explains that in order to be eligible for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must have been working remotely for at least one year, and a minimum of three months with their current company.

Regarding the language requirement, it has been highlighted that applicants are not required to learn the language to be able to obtain a visa. However, learning the language remains a big plus as it makes it easier for digital nomads to communicate while in Spain.

Apart from the above-mentioned, the Spanish Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, notes that family members of those who are granted a Digital Nomad Visa can also obtain authorisation to reside in Spain.

As for the absences outside the territory of Spain, the Ministry said that a person who holds a Digital Nomad Visa will be able to remain outside the country for a maximum of six months per year.

“They can be absent a maximum of six months per calendar year to continue maintaining the requirements for obtaining the authorisation,” the statement of the Ministry reads.

Those wishing to apply for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa can do so in Spain or at a Spanish embassy or consulate in their home country.

When applying for the Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must request an appointment by email and bring their application form, their valid passport, clean criminal record, two passport-size pictures, proof of insurance, proof of employment, as well as the payment of the application fee.

Even though applicants get to choose between applying in Spain or from their home country, Maximiliano Agazzi Paulet who is an immigration lawyer has recommended that the application process get done from Spain.

Paulet has advised all those planning to apply for Spain’s Digital Nomad Visa to enter Spain on a tourist visa and then submit their application along with the other required documents. During the time that the application is being processed the authorities can extend the legal stay of the applicant and once the application is approved they can stay in Spain.

The application for the Digital Nomad Visa in Spain costs around €75, excluding the consulate fee. In case the application is approved, applicants will be required to pay an additional of around €15 for the residency card.

Regarding the processing time, it has been noted that in general embassies or consulates take around two months to issue a decision on Digital Nomad Visa applications.

At the same time, it has been pointed out that the processing time can be shorter when applying in Spain. However, the authorities are yet to reveal further information on the matter.

As for the taxes, with the new Digital Nomad Visa, beneficiaries will pay a lower amount. The Spanish authorities said in December 2022 that the Corporation Tax for digital nomads will be reduced from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

Spain is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and no matter the preferences everyone will be able to find their own “home”. There are many cities where a digital nomad should consider living in Spain, but the tech hubs – Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia – are the most recommended.

Nonetheless, it must not be forgotten that the advantage of the Digital Nomad Visa is that you can work from wherever you want so the countryside always remains an option for those that do not prefer cities and want to have lower costs of living.

Differently from Spain which is yet to officially launch the Digital Nomad Visa programme, several EU countries already offer this type of visa for foreigners.

The list of the EU countries that offer Digital Nomad Visas includes Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, Romania, the Netherlands, and Norway.