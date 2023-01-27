Balearic government tax revenue from property sales in 2022 was the highest ever - 812.28 million euros, 18% more than in 2021 and also well above the government's forecast of 537 million.
Record tax collections from property sales....kiss goodbye to much of this very important part of the budget (50% of the island's revenue comes from property sales tax!!) if politicians promoting a ban on property sales to non residents get their way!!
Oh, the irony of this story. A huge proportion of the Balearic Government's income is made up of property sales tax, a high proportion of which comes from foreign and non-resident property sales. Meanwhile, various political parties pay lip service to banning sales to foreigners and non-island residents. You couldn't make it up.