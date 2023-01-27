Luxury property in Mallorca

The tax on the sale of luxury properties has gone up. | Archive

Andrew EdePalma27/01/2023 07:34
W2

Balearic government tax revenue from property sales in 2022 was the highest ever - 812.28 million euros, 18% more than in 2021 and also well above the government's forecast of 537 million.

This revenue accounted for more than half the total revenue from the Balearics own taxes - others include the tourist tax and the wealth tax. The total was 1,463.29 million euros, which was up by 277.4 million compared with pre-pandemic 2019.

Related news
Palma, Mallorca

Palma property prices barely rose in 2022

Increase in house prices in Mallorca forecast to be lower next year than in 2022

For 2023, the increase in interest rates, according to some analysts, could lead to a fall in real estate activity of up to 30%. However, prices aren't forecast to fall. The Balearic finance ministry has budgeted for 798 million euros, a figure that reflects increases in the tax on the purchase of luxury homes - up from 11.5% to 12% for properties valued at one million euros and more and to 13% for two million or more.