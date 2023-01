The Guardia Civil has carried out some thirty roadside assistance operations following the snowfall in the Serra de Tramuntana.

Since January 22 the Guardia Civil has reinforced road services as a result of the storm that is battering the island.

The Guardia Civil has helped a number of drivers trapped by the snow including a family, a man with his pregnant wife and a child, who were in a vehicle stuck in a ditch.

The Guardia Civil helped get the family to a safe stretch of road so that they could continue their journey.