Figures from Spain's interior ministry indicate that between 2017 and 2021 a total of 189,025 proceedings were initiated for the deportation of foreigners from Spain. Of these, 38,736 resulted in expulsion - 20.5%.

The highest number of proceedings was 58,500 in 2018, one of two years when deportations exceeded 11,000 (2019 was the other). The pandemic had an impact, with the number of deportations having dropped to 3,738 in 2020 and 3,594 in 2021.

The ministry explains that 811 people were deported in 2021 for having been in an "irregular administrative situation", 210 were expelled for having criminal records either in Spain or in their home countries, and fifty were expelled after having been convicted of a crime and having their sentence commuted by this measure.