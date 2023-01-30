The correfoc is one of the great spectacles of Mallorca's fiestas, and some of the correfocs are more spectacular than others.

For the fiery climax of Palma's Sant Sebastià fiestas on Sunday evening, there were nine gangs of demons (270 demons in all), 170 batucada percussionists as well as the 'beasties'. Fire-breathing dragons thus complemented the fire-running demons on their route from the Sa Riera bridge on the Paseo Mallorca to Plaça Joan Carles I.

There was plenty of security. Palma police and Civil Protection sought to ensure everyone's safety, and there were a lot of people to keep safe. Palma town hall estimates that some 33,000 braved the cold to watch the correfoc.

Another estimate was that 180 kilos of gunpowder were used.