The attention has very much been on Hollywood in Mallorca for the past month, now it turns to Bollywood as the island continues to attract global interest and promotion.

Last summer two major Bollywood prodcuctions filmed on location in various parts of the island including Andratx, Calvia , Pollensa, Soller and Palma and Mallorca and one of them stars the golden couple Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, two Bollywood superstars.

Tere Pyaar Mein, a new romantic song from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, is set to be released and the video for the song was filmed in Mallorca.

The song teaser proves that the film will be an out-and-about romantic comedy.