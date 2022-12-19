The Bollywood blockbuster, Pathaan, which was partly filmed on the island earlier this year will be screened next month. Described as a high-octane spy thriller, the premiere of Pathaan, is eagerly awaited. The official trailer has already been launched.

Pathaan is scheduled to be released in India on January 25, 2023, coinciding with Indian Republic Day weekend.

Principal photography of the film began on 17 November 2020 in Mumbai. In January 2021, filming moved to Dubai. Some of the major action sequences including a long chase sequence were shot in the same schedule. On 12 April 2021, after some crew members of the film tested positive for COVID-19, further schedules of the film were postponed. The filming resumed on 25 June 2021. Later, in July 2021, another schedule of the film began. A song was scheduled to be shot from 7 October 2021 in Mallorca and Cádiz, but the schedule was postponed.

In February 2022, production moved to Spain to shoot action sequences including Khan, Padukone, and Abraham. Filming then took place in Mallorca and Cádiz. The Spain schedule was completed in March 2022, with the Mumbai schedule completed in Yash Raj Studios as the film wrapped. In October 2022, reshoots and additional scenes were completed. The film was shot in multiple locations across India, Afghanistan, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia, Italy and France.