Matías Gómez García, owner of the Uncle Tom bar on C. Punta Ballena in Magalluf, has died at the age of 82 after a long illness.

One of the area's longest-established bars, Uncle Tom opened in 1979. With the feel of a pub, it is decorated with numerous photos of customers and celebrities and it has a loyal customer base - those who return each summer. They will still be able to, as Samuel, who was like a son to Matías, is taking over.