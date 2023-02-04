Alejandro Colomer poses naked in his vegetable garden, as Spanish court has ruled in favour of allowing him to continue walking around his village naked, as he has been doing since 2020, in Aldaia, near Valencia, Spain, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Eva Manez | EVA MANEZ
In Mallorca, those heading to or from the beach, have to cover up on most public streets. Men walking around with their shirts off or women wearing only bikinis or swimwear, could be fined €300 and smoking is also banned on a number of beaches, not to mention drinking alcohol in public spaces, however a Spanish high court has ruled in favour of a man who was fined for walking naked through the streets of a town in the region of Valencia and later tried to attend a court hearing in the nude.
