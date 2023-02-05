Cathy CalizPalma05/02/2023 05:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: February 5 at 5am
Departure: February 5 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: February 5 at 5am
Departure: February 5 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: February 5 at 6.30am
Departure: February 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 5 at 7am
Departure: February 5 at 9.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: February 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Menorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: February 5 at 11pm
Departure: February 5 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.