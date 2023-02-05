These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidastella

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: February 5 at 5am

Departure: February 5 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 71.304

Flag: Italy

Length: 253

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 5 at 5am

Departure: February 5 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: February 5 at 6.30am

Departure: February 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 5 at 7am

Departure: February 5 at 9.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: February 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Menorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 5 at 11pm

Departure: February 5 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.